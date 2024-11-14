Israel launches heavy offensive against Palestinian terrorist positions in Syria

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 14 de noviembre, 2024

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted a heavy offensive Thursday against positions of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group in Syria, both in Damascus and in rural areas of the Arab country.

The Syrian Defense Ministry said the attacks left 15 dead and 16 wounded.

The IDF claimed that this offensive represents "a significant blow against Palestinian Islamic Jihad," noting that the terrorist group participated alongside Hamas in the Oct. 7 massacre and has continued to attack Israel ever since.

The IDF on Thursday confirmed that it struck terrorist infrastructure sites and command centers belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in Syria.



The Israeli military added that "Palestinian Islamic Jihad is another arm of Iran in the Middle East and operates in Syria under the protection of the Syrian regime. The IDF will continue to act against Palestinian Islamic Jihad wherever necessary."

Al-Mazza, a modern, upscale neighborhood located in southwest Damascus, has been one of the main targets of this and other IDF offensives because Iran, Hezbollah, local pro-Iranian militias and Palestinian terrorist elements have purchased dozens of homes there in recent years, and it is considered one of the main strongholds of senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. officers, as well as members of the Islamic Republic's diplomatic delegation, businessmen and other officials operating in Syria.