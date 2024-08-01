OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro calls for arrest warrant against Nicolás Maduro

Published by VozMedia Staff Verified by 31 de julio, 2024

Luis Almagro, secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS), asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant against Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela's dictator. In a strong statement, Almagro urged the ICC to bring charges against those most responsible for recent human rights violations in Venezuela, singling out Maduro as a central figure in these crimes.

Almagro underscored the urgency of the situation by stating, "It is time to file indictment charges against those most responsible, including Maduro, who announced a bloodbath and delivered. There are 17 dead." Almagro's request highlights the growing clamor for justice and accountability surrounding the Venezuelan crisis, which has been marked by allegations of brutal repression and systematic human rights violations.