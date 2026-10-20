Midterm elections are picking up steam: Hawaii, Louisiana, Utah and Wisconsin begin early voting today

The race toward the midterm elections on November 3 enters a new phase. This Tuesday, Hawaii, Louisiana, Utah and Wisconsin begin their respective in-person early voting periods, expanding the number of states where citizens can cast their ballots before Election Day.

The elections will determine the composition of the House of Representatives and the Senate seats up for grabs, as well as numerous governorships, state legislatures and other local offices.

Currently, Republicans hold control of both chambers of Congress, with a particularly narrow majority in the House of Representatives. The outcome in November will determine the balance of legislative power during the final two years of Donald Trump's presidential term.

The four states that begin voting this Tuesday

Hawaii opened its voter service centers on October 20 and will keep them open through November 3, except on Sundays. The state uses a primarily mail-in voting system and, according to its Office of Elections, ballots began arriving to voters on October 16. In-person centers also allow for voter registration and the casting of accessible ballots.

Louisiana begins early voting this Tuesday and will continue through October 27, with the exception of Sunday, October 25. The centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Among the offices up for election are a seat in the U.S. Senate and seats in the House of Representatives, as part of an election schedule that differs from the primaries in other states.

Utah also begins its in-person early voting period this Tuesday. According to the state election office, mail-in ballots began being distributed on October 13, and voters have until Friday, the 23rd, to complete standard voter registration. In-person voting hours vary by county.

Wisconsin is offering the option to vote early in person starting October 20 through the in-person absentee voting system. The process can continue through November 1, although the available times and days vary by municipality. Authorities recommend checking with local election offices before visiting.

The six states that began on Monday

October 19 marked the start of a new phase of early voting in Texas, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut and South Carolina.

In Texas, one of the states with the most electoral votes in the country, the period runs through October 30. Voters are casting ballots for the U.S. Senate, the House of Representatives, the governorship, and other state and local offices. The deadline to register was October 5.

In Alaska, the Division of Elections confirmed the start of early voting and in-person absentee voting on Monday, October 19, with polling places located throughout various communities across the state.

Arkansas also began its early voting period on Monday. Authorities provide tools to look up polling places, the applicable ballots and voter registration status.

Meanwhile, Colorado opened the mandatory operating period for polling places and election services, as well as ballot drop boxes. The state uses a mail-in voting system supplemented by in-person services.

In Connecticut, authorities have established a 14-day window, through November 1, during which citizens can vote in person and even register at certain polling places if they meet the requirements.

South Carolina, finally, will keep its early voting centers open through October 31, Monday through Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Voters will not be required to provide a reason for voting before Election Day.

Election officials in all six states confirmed these dates in their respective calendars and official announcements.

Missouri is also launching an early voting option today

In addition to the four states mentioned above, in Missouri, starting this Tuesday, October 20, any registered voter can vote early in person without having to justify their absence on Election Day.

This method is known as no-excuse absentee voting and will be available through November 2. Although absentee voting requiring justification was already available, this new phase allows voters to participate without providing a specific reason.

Thus, five states are introducing a new form of early voting this Tuesday that does not require justification.