The Democratic Party hits an all-time low in favorability

The Democratic Party has reason to be concerned, beyond its decisive loss to Donald Trump in the last election. Despite claims from party leaders and analysts close to their positions suggesting that Trump’s victory was narrower than it appeared, a recent survey reveals that Americans overwhelmingly reject the direction of the party, associated with figures like Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, the Clintons, and Nancy Pelosi.

According to the latest poll from Quinnipiac University, only "31% of voters have a favorable opinion of the Democratic Party, while 57% have an unfavorable opinion. This is the highest percentage of voters who have an unfavorable opinion of the Democratic Party" since the poll began tracking this issue.

In contrast, the Republican Party recorded its "highest percentage of voters who have a favorable opinion" of it. 43% of voters are with them, while 45% have an unfavorable opinion.

Voters support Trump's first measures

Voters also express strong support for the new administration's key initiatives, particulary the deployment of soldiers to the southern border to address the immigration surge attributed to Biden. A significant 60% of those polled endorsed the measure, while 36% opposed it. Approval is notably high even among Democratic supporters (68-29%), and executive orders related to the initiative receive overwhelming backing from Republicans (95-5%).

Although with somewhat less support, a majority still backs mass deportations of illegal immigrants. According to the poll, 44% of voters support deporting all undocumented immigrants and sending them back to their countries of origin. Meanwhile, 39% favor deporting only undocumented immigrants convicted of violent crimes, 6% oppose both scenarios, and 10% offer no opinion.

Democrats and independents dislike Musk's role

The main point of contention for voters regarding the new administration is the role of Elon Musk. A majority, 53%, oppose his prominence, while 39% support it. Democrats are overwhelmingly against it (90-6%), and independents also lean toward opposition, though to a lesser degree (56-36%). However, Republicans show strong support for the tycoon, with 73% approving of his role.