Congress accuses the FCC of electoral interference for facilitating the purchase of Audacy by Soros

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 27 de septiembre, 2024

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee announced last Thursday that it will investigate "the possible politicization and apparent attempts to interfere in the 2024 election by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)" because of the speed with which the purchase of Audacy, the nation's second-largest radio network, by left-wing mogul George Soros. In a statement, the commission's chairman, Republican James Comer, denounced that "the FCC is taking unprecedented action in this case to expedite a required review of broadcast licenses by bypassing its standard procedures and processes."

Concern that the FCC is "poised to create an entirely new shortcut"

According to Comer, "The expedited decision will ensure that Audacy, Inc., in which George Soros, a Democrat megadonor, and his company Soros Fund Management, are acquiring a major equity stake, will continue to maintain broadcast licenses for their over 200 radio stations." As a result, the Committee has sent a letter to FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, demanding documents and communications from her that explain the FCC's actions and "the impact of its decisions related to radio station licenses associated with the decision."

In the release, the commission's lawmakers note that FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr voiced concern for the shortcut the FCC has created for this decision. He said, "the FCC is not following its normal process for reviewing a transaction. We have established over a number of years one way in which you can get approval from the FCC when you have an excess of 25 percent foreign ownership, which this transaction does. It seems to me that the FCC is poised to create, for the first time, an entirely new shortcut."

An audience of more than 165 million in the hands of Soros before the elections

However, Comer criticizes that "despite the unprecedented nature of this action, the FCC majority has apparently decided to approve licenses on an accelerated timeframe for a company in which George Soros has a major ownership stake, and with stations in 40 media markets reaching ‘more than 165 million Americans.’"

This implies that "the FCC majority isn’t just expediting, but is bypassing an established process to do a favor for George Soros and facilitate his influence over hundreds of radio stations before the November election,” according to the lawmakers.