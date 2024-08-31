Trump strongly supports parents' rights at annual Moms for Liberty conference

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 31 de agosto, 2024

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump showed his strong support for parental rights during the conservative group Moms for Liberty’s annual conference. His support comes in the face of policies pushed and signed by the Biden-Harris administration and Democrats in many states that go against these values.

"You have these parents that end up in fistfights at school meetings, and the parents mean well. They end up getting arrested, put in prison," Trump said at the assembly, in remarks reported by The New York Post. "I’m for parental rights all the way. I don’t even understand the concept of not being [for parental rights]."

"And these school boards – they’ve become like dictatorships, and the parents are screaming for the life of their child, a lot having to do with transgender, a lot having to do with a lot of other things," added the Republican candidate, who aspires to return to the White House four years after his first term. "You’ve got to give the parents [rights]. The parents truly love the kids. Some of these people on the boards, I think they don’t like the kids very much … you have to give the rights back to the parents."

Trump also directly accused the Biden-Harris administration of wanting to take away parental rights and acting as if "the FBI goes after the people like it’s some kind of insurrection."

Trump also reiterated that if he returns to power, he will establish policies that prohibit transgender males from participating in women's sports as well as gender reassignment surgeries and treatments for minors.