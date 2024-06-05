Arizona voters will decide whether state or local police can detain illegal immigrants

Following Governor Hobbs' veto of a bill similar to the Texas law, conservatives have sent the proposal to a referendum on November 5.

The Arizona Legislature controlled by the Republican Party, approved a proposal to ask Grand Canyon State voters during the November 5 elections whether the attempt by an undocumented immigrant to cross the border with Mexico without passing through the ports of entry should be considered a state crime. The initiative moved forward the same day that President Biden signed an executive order "to secure our border and address our broken immigration system."

The proposal, finally approved by a narrow 31-29 in the House of Representatives, gives power to state and local police to arrest those who cross the border without authorization. Additionally, judges in the Grand Canyon State could send such individuals back to their home country. The rule had already been approved on May 22 by the state Senate with a 16 yes to 13 no votes.

Hobbs attacks the initiative of the Arizona Legislature

It is not the first time that the legislature approves a rule of this style. In fact, Governor Katie Hobbs already vetoed the so-called "Border Invasion Act" in March, which had been approved by both chambers. At the time, she accused Republicans of proposing "anti-immigrant legislation" that "demonizes our communities" and "fails to secure our border." As this is a referendum consultation, Hobbs does not have veto power on this occasion, but she harshly attacked HCR2060 via her social networks:

As I have said time and time again: HCR2060 will hurt Arizona businesses, send jobs out of state, make it harder for law enforcement to do their jobs, and ruin the state's budget. It will not secure our border.

I have listened to the needs of border law enforcement and have done everything in my power to support their efforts to maintain a safe, secure, and humane border. What’s clear from my conversations with law enforcement on the ground is that HCR2060 is not the answer. — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) June 4, 2024

Proposes toughening penalties for fentanyl trafficking

The initiative includes or follows provisions not directly related to immigration, such as criminalizing the sale of fentanyl that causes the death of a person as a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Additionally, it includes access by some government agencies to a federal database to verify a noncitizen's eligibility for benefits.

This is a measure similar to the one approved by Texas a few months ago, and which is in the courts. Following the example of the Lone Star State, Iowa and Oklahoma also approved measures along these lines.