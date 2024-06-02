Politics

Trump joins TikTok

The former president created an account on the Chinese social network to broaden his audience five months before the elections.

Donald Trump
Cordon Press
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
June 2, 2024
Donald Trump launched his TikTok account with a video of the UFC lightweight fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier.

The former president joined the platform owned by the Chinese company ByteDance to amplify his message and expand his network of followers five months ahead of the elections.

"The campaign is playing on all fields. Being able to do outreach on multiple platforms and outlets is important and this is just one of many ways we’re going to reach out to voters. TikTok skews towards a younger audience," said an anonymous source close to Trump, in statements reported by Politico.

Shortly after joining TikTok, Trump already had half a million followers on a platform he once tried to ban as president.

