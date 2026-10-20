A winter storm is threatening Alaska; the North Carolina coast is under a flood watch

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a advisory for a severe winter storm that will affect various areas of Alaska.

Specifically, in the most populous city, Anchorage, heavy precipitation in the form of rain is expected, which could lead to flooding.

In other parts of Alaska, mainly in areas near the border with Canada, cold weather is gradually setting in, and snowfall is expected.

Cyclone threat in North Carolina

On the East Coast, all eyes are on North Carolina, where a cyclone forming far offshore could affect the Outer Banks, a very popular vacation destination.

This weather phenomenon could cause a significant storm surge leading to flooding. As a result, North Carolina authorities have already implemented a series of measures, such as road closures, to minimize personal injury and ensure residents' safety.

Rain is coming to Arizona

In Arizona, the weather will worsen in the coming hours. This Wednesday, thunderstorms are expected in Phoenix and surrounding municipalities, accompanied by downpours.

Authorities have warned of the risks posed by the storms, which could cause localized flooding, strong wind gusts and precipitation that could fall in the form of hail.