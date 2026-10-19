Christiane Amanpour announces she will leave CNN after 43 years with the network
The journalist and the network's lead international news anchor will gradually reduce the frequency of her program until it ends in May 2027. She will continue to report and travel the world for CNN until June of that year.
According to CNN, the journalist made the decision after several months of reflection and will continue to be involved in the network's international coverage until her departure.
“After many months of thought and a few sleepless nights, I have decided to separate from CNN, my partner of 43 fantastic years!” Amanpour said in a statement.
The journalist, one of the most recognizable figures in international news, said she looks forward to taking on new projects and will continue to support CNN and its commitment to independent journalism. "Remember: always be truthful, not neutral," she added.
Since 2009, Amanpour has hosted a nightly interview program bearing her name on CNN International. In January 2025, she reduced her involvement to just a few days a week. Starting in January 2027, the show will air once a week until its conclusion, scheduled for May of that year. The journalist will continue to report and travel the world for CNN through June.
CNN highlights her 43-year career
"Christiane has thought carefully about this decision, and she and I have been discussing it for some months," Thompson wrote. The executive acknowledged that he regrets her departure, though he believes the time is right for the journalist, both personally and professionally.
Thompson described Amanpour as "one of the most respected and beloved journalists in the world" and noted that the network will take time to celebrate her career before her departure next year.
"Like so many CNNers who will hear the news today, I’m very sorry to see her go, but I’ve come to accept that this is the right time for her, both personally and professionally," he added.
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