September marks end of first fiscal year in history with no undocumented migrant releases at border
The Border Patrol recorded 98,708 apprehensions at the southwest border during fiscal year 2026, a 95% decrease from the annual levels recorded under the Biden administration. Additionally, September marked the 17th consecutive month without any releases.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that the country completed its first fiscal year without any releases of individuals detained by the Border Patrol, based on preliminary results for fiscal year 2026, which ended in September.
According to data released by the agency, September marked the 17th consecutive month with zero releases at the border. During fiscal year 2026, the Border Patrol recorded 98,708 apprehensions at the southwest border, 95% fewer than the more than 1.8 million annual apprehensions recorded during the administration of Joe Biden.
DHS also noted that total immigration encounters nationwide reached their lowest level in the agency's history, with 379,243 cases during fiscal year 2026, compared to the 2.7 million annual cases recorded under the Biden administration. The figure represents an 88% decrease from fiscal year 2023, which set the previous record.
Politics
DHS reports 95% drop in arrests at southwest border in 2026
Williams Perdomo
Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin attributed these results to President Donald Trump's immigration policies and the work of federal agents.
CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott noted that the results for fiscal year 2026 reflect what can be achieved through border control measures, interagency cooperation and the commitment of deployed personnel.
Decline in border deaths
CBP stated that its agents continued to conduct search-and-rescue operations and provide emergency medical assistance when necessary. In addition, the Office of Field Operations responded to more than 3,000 medical emergencies during the fiscal year, performed CPR on more than 50 people who suffered cardiac arrest and administered naloxone in cases of suspected opioid overdose.
🛠 Do you think there is an error in this article?
If you think you have detected an error or inaccuracy, please let us know by filling out the following form. Your help allows us to improve!
Recommendations