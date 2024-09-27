Biden's moment of sincerity: He admits that Kamala Harris was the one in charge

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 27 de septiembre, 2024

President Joe Biden stated on “The View” that Vice President Kamala Harris' role in his administration included many important tasks, so much so that he was able to “delegate her responsibility on everything from foreign policy to domestic policy.”

These statements, made during an interview, highlight how Harris is indeed responsible for many of the crises currently being experienced in the nation, despite efforts by the Democrat’s campaign, to show her as an independent figure who had no weight or decision-making power in the current administration.

Biden's advice to Harris

During the interview, Biden was questioned by Sunny Hostin, one of the show's co-hosts, about the role Harris could play in the presidential election of 2024, and inquired about what advice Biden had given his vice president to win the election and continue his legacy in the White House.

"Be herself. Look, she is smart as hell. Number one, she’s tough. She was a first-rate prosecutor…and as vice president, there wasn’t a single thing that I did that she couldn’t do. And so I was able to delegate her responsibility on everything from foreign policy to domestic policy," he said.