Donald Trump takes a hard line on corruption: He will reward those who report government fraud with public funds

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday the launch of a federal program to financially reward citizens who report cases of fraud against the U.S. government and taxpayers.

During the presentation in the Oval Office, the president stated that he would personally make the final decision on whistleblower payments.

"I will be the arbiter of all these decisions", stated the president, flanked by Vice President JD Vance, who leads the administration's task force dedicated to combating corruption and government fraud. "In other words, I will determine whether the person deserves it or not and I will determine… and I will be very generous, believe me," the president emphasized.

Flexibility in rewards and removal of administrative barriers

Under the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program, citizens who report financial irregularities are eligible for a percentage of the total amount of fraud detected, even when the fraud reaches multimillion-dollar levels.

In response to questions about possible discrepancies with the caps initially set on the program's official website (America.gov/fraud), Trump clarified that the scheme will not maintain pre-set limits nor require prior criminal prosecution to grant the financial incentive.

"They'll get their money right away, but I'll make the determination," the president explained. "If two people are disputing the credit, maybe they'll split it or whatever, but I'll make that decision."

The first person to publicly benefit from this initiative was Nick Shirley, a content creator who documented alleged irregularities at Minnesota daycare centers and was present at the presidential announcement.

A mechanism to address gaps in traditional legislation

The program will process reports in an encrypted manner through the Department of the Treasury, while the Department of Justice will be responsible for its operational management.

During the presentation, Vice President JD Vance contrasted this new tool with traditional mechanisms, such as the False Claims Act, noting that the law's stringent bureaucratic requirements exclude the vast majority of detected irregularities.

According to Vance, approximately 99% of the fraud cases identified by the government team do not meet the old legislation's criteria.

With this measure, the administration seeks to encourage direct citizen oversight to protect the public treasury, streamline compensation flows, and eliminate intermediaries in recognizing those who help uncover the misuse of taxpayer funds.