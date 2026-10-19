US embassy urges 'heightened vigilance' in Middle East amid escalating Houthi attacks

The U.S. diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia urged Americans in the Middle East to exercise "heightened vigilance" in light of the complex security situation in the region, amid an escalation of attacks attributed to Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, against military and civilian targets.

In a security alert published on Oct. 18, the embassy warned of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions. It also noted that Houthi hostilities against Saudi Arabia—including attacks on civilian airports and critical infrastructure that have caused casualties and severe disruptions to transportation—could rapidly escalate beyond the immediate area.

The mission recommended that Americans traveling to or from the Middle East check the status of their flights directly with the airlines and stay informed about airport operations. To that end, it provided links to the airports in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, as well as to the Flightradar24 flight tracking platform.

The alert also warned that Iran and groups supporting it could attack other U.S. interests abroad, including businesses and institutions associated with the United States and its citizens.

Over 53 Killed in missile attack in Yemen

The warning comes amid intensifying clashes between the Houthis, backed by Iran, and the internationally recognized Yemeni government supported by Saudi Arabia.

A missile attack on a military camp in Shabwa province, in central Yemen, left more than 53 recruits dead and more than 200 wounded, according to local authorities. The victims were new members of the security forces who were undergoing training.

Two military sources reported that three ballistic missiles struck the facility. The attack was attributed to Houthi fighters and became one of the deadliest incidents in recent weeks, following the collapse of a truce that had held for years.