'The New York Post' and 'The Wall Street Journal' sue Perplexity AI for copyright infringement

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 22 de octubre, 2024

The New York Post and The Wall Street Journal sued Perplexity AI for allegedly violating copyright and trademark laws. Jeff Bezos and Nvidia are some of the investors in this artificial intelligence (AI) company.

The parent companies of both newspapers - NYP Holdings Inc. and Dow Jones, respectively - allege that the company, which seeks to compete with others in its sector such as ChatGPT, employs its articles to provide answers to users, constituting an "unfair advantage" of content that is protected.

"Unlike the business model of a traditional Internet search engine, Perplexity's business model does not direct business to content creators. On the contrary, it appropriates monetization opportunities," the plaintiffs wrote, in statements picked up by AFP.

On the sidelines, NYP Holdings Inc. and Dow Jones said Perplexity AI is damaging their brands by attributing publications with false information to them.

As damages, the NY Post and WSJ parent companies are seeking up to $150,000 for each infringement, in addition to the destruction of their content that Perplexity AI has stored.