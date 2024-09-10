Anchor Jorge Ramos announces he will leave Univision at the end of the year

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 10 de septiembre, 2024

Univision will have to say goodbye to one of its star broadcasters. Mexican journalist Jorge Ramos, who has worked at the Hispanic television network for nearly 40 years, announced Monday that he will leave the channel at the end of this year.

It was he himself who reported that he had reached an agreement with Univision to separate their paths, so, after 38 years as co-anchor of "Noticiero Telemundo," Ramos will leave the media outlet after the presidential elections that will take place next Nov. 5.

"This is not a farewell. I will continue anchoring ‘Noticiero Univision’ until December, and afterwards I will share my professional plan. I am deeply grateful for these four decades at Univision and very proud to be part of a team that has established strong leadership over the years," the journalist assured in declarations collected by Variety.

Hours later, the journalist decided to break his silence and talk, live on air, about the decision taken by both the network and himself, assuring that it was "difficult, sad and that it took a long time."

For his part, the president of Univision's news division, Daniel Coronell, thanked the Mexican journalist for his work during the last four decades.

"I want to express my respect and gratitude for Jorge Ramos and all he has done for Univision and the growing community we serve each and every day. As we look to 2025 and beyond, our talented team is well equipped to continue the tradition of journalistic excellence that has defined ‘Noticiero Univision’ since the beginning," the executive assured.

Jorge Ramos joined the Hispanic television network in 1985. Two years later, in 1987, he became one of the anchors of "Noticiero Telemundo," a job he has continued with until now.

In 2007 he signed on as lead anchor of "Al punto," a weekly current affairs program that Univision broadcasts on Sundays and for which, as with the newscast, the TV channel will have to look for a new face.