Elon Musk will give one SpaceX share to every American child

"Next year, I'll give one of my SpaceX shares to every child in America," Musk said Monday in a post on X, another of his companies.

"This will be the first of many," he added, without explaining how the plan would work.

In the United States, there are about 73 million people under the age of 18, according to official data from the Census Bureau.

SpaceX officially went public on June 12, 2026. It is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SPCX. Currently, the company's stock is worth around $145, with slight daily fluctuations.