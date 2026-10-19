Tragedy in Kansas: An SUV strikes youth soccer players, killing two

At least two dead and ten injured in Kansas after a pickup truck struck several people during a youth soccer game in Wichita. The fatalities were identified as Cole Adrian, 6, and Nicholas Schafer, 35.

The incident occurred at the Stryker Sports Complex in northeast Wichita. Preliminary investigations indicate that a Chevrolet pickup truck that had been parked at the site drove onto one of the fields and struck several people in attendance.

Authorities arrested the driver, a 34-year-old woman whose identity they have not released, after the incident and later released her while the investigation continues. Authorities said they are awaiting toxicology test results and a mechanical inspection of the vehicle to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

In addition, the woman had two young children in the SUV at the time of the incident, and another son was playing a game on a different field at the complex.

Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan commented on the case in a statement: "Our hearts are with the families of Adrian and Nicholas as they face an unimaginable loss. What should have been a day of children playing soccer and families spending time together ended in tragedy," Sullivan said.

"We are also thinking about those who were injured, their loved ones and everyone who witnessed what happened. We know this tragedy has affected many people throughout our community, and we want those families to know they are not alone. Our officers and investigators will continue working to understand exactly what happened," he added.