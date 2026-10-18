Cost of living is the top economic concern for Hispanic workers in the country

The cost of living has become the top economic concern for Hispanic workers in the country, according to a study by UnidosUS that analyzes the challenges and aspirations of working-class Hispanic families.

The report “Broken Ladder: Latino Working Families Fight for Economic Stability,” based on a survey of 2,700 working-class Latino adults in the country, notes that 41% identify the cost of living and inflation as their top economic concern. This figure exceeds the percentage of those who cite jobs and wages (15%), housing (14%), and health care (13%).

The results reflect the significant impact that rising daily expenses have on household finances. The ability to meet basic needs and maintain financial stability is central to the concerns of those surveyed.

However, despite economic difficulties, a majority still believes that achieving prosperity is possible. Fifty-five percent of participants say that a life with a good job, affordable housing, the ability to pay for food and medical care, financial security and time to care for family members is achievable for their household.