Cost of living is the top economic concern for Hispanic workers in the country
Forty-one percent cite inflation and rising daily expenses as their biggest concern, although 55% believe that achieving economic prosperity is still possible for their families.
The cost of living has become the top economic concern for Hispanic workers in the country, according to a study by UnidosUS that analyzes the challenges and aspirations of working-class Hispanic families.
The report “Broken Ladder: Latino Working Families Fight for Economic Stability,” based on a survey of 2,700 working-class Latino adults in the country, notes that 41% identify the cost of living and inflation as their top economic concern. This figure exceeds the percentage of those who cite jobs and wages (15%), housing (14%), and health care (13%).
The results reflect the significant impact that rising daily expenses have on household finances. The ability to meet basic needs and maintain financial stability is central to the concerns of those surveyed.
However, despite economic difficulties, a majority still believes that achieving prosperity is possible. Fifty-five percent of participants say that a life with a good job, affordable housing, the ability to pay for food and medical care, financial security and time to care for family members is achievable for their household.
When working families thrive, everyone benefits
The report also highlights that 82% of respondents agree with the idea that when working families thrive, society as a whole benefits.
The survey was conducted by BSP Research on behalf of UnidosUS between Aug. 28 and Sept. 17, 2026. A total of 2,700 working-class Latino adults from across the United States participated, including 1,955 registered voters. The national margin of error is ±1.9 percentage points.
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