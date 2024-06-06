Society

YouTube will restrict firearms content from young users

The platform also reported that "starting June 18, certain content showing how to remove safety devices will be prohibited."

VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
June 6, 2024
YouTube announced - in the form of a warning - a new change in its firearms policy. In June, the platform will begin banning and restricting some firearm content from young users: 

Starting June 18, 2024, certain content showing how to remove safety devices will be prohibited. Content showing the use of homemade firearms, automatic firearms, and certain firearm accessories will be age restricted.

Screenshot of YouTube web page (support.google.com/youtube/answer)

According to YouTube Spokesman Javier Hernández, "These updates to our firearms policy are part of our ongoing efforts to maintain policies that reflect the current state of content on YouTube.” Hernandez added:

For example, 3D printing has become more readily available in recent years so we’re expanding our restrictions on content involving homemade firearms. We regularly review our guidelines and consult with outside experts to make sure we are drawing the line at the right place.

The content does not violate policies, but it is not appropriate

YouTube claims that sometimes, "content doesn't violate our policies, but it may not be appropriate for viewers under 18." YouTube users’ age will be decisive in determining whether "content showing the use of certain firearms and accessories" is restricted:

Content intended to sell firearms, instruct viewers on how to make firearms, ammunition, and certain accessories, or instruct viewers on how to install those accessories is not allowed on YouTube. YouTube shouldn't be used as a platform to sell firearms or accessories noted below. YouTube also doesn’t allow live streams that show someone holding, handling, or transporting a firearm.

Three strikes in 90 days: channel termination

If a user violates the policy for the first time, the platform claims that it will penalize the person by removing the content and informing them of the policy violation via email. However, things change if it is not the first offense:

You will have the chance to take a policy training to allow the warning to expire after 90 days. However, if the same policy is violated within that 90 day window, the warning will not expire and your channel will be given a strike. If you violate a different policy after completing the training, you will get another warning.

If you get 3 strikes within 90 days, your channel will be terminated.

YouTube states that it has the power to "terminate your channel or account for repeated violations of the Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. We may also terminate your channel or account after a single case of severe abuse, or when the channel is dedicated to a policy violation. We may prevent repeat offenders from taking policy trainings in the future."

