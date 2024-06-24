Victims of October 7 file a complaint in New York against a UN agency for complicity with Hamas

They claim that UNRWA diverted humanitarian aid funds to finance Hamas and helped the terrorist group commit murder, torture and rape.

More than 100 Israelis, victims of the October 7 massacre, will file a complaint in the Federal Court of New York against the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The complainants allege that the agency provided assistance for genocide, committed crimes against humanity, torture and rape during the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas in southern Israel.

The complaint details a money laundering operation carried out by UNRWA to finance Hamas. According to the brief, the maneuver carried out by the agency resulted in part of the resources sent to help the population in the Gaza Strip ending up in the hands of the terrorist group.

The whistleblowers also claim that UNRWA allowed Hamas to dig tunnels and establish command centers under the agency's facilities, and that its employees even participated in the October 7 massacre .

Instead of receiving aid payments in the local currency (the Israeli shekel), UNRWA insisted that the money be delivered in US dollars, as this is a currency that Gaza residents could not use. Along with the cost and risk of transporting $20 million a month in cash to the Strip, this program required aid recipients They will pay Hamas money changers commissions of between 10% and 20% to convert their dollars into shekels.

This payment plan reduced the actual value of aid to Gaza residents by between $2,000,0000 and $4,000,000 per month and increased Hamas's monthly income by that amount.

Dollars were also used by the terrorist group to pay smugglers and arms dealers, who do not accept shekels as a form of payment.

“The only thing left is to fight to hold those responsible for strengthening Hamas accountable”

Two of the complainants, Gadi and Rauma Kedem, who lost relatives during the massacre, stated in statements collected by Ynet that "there is no pain in the world that compares to burying your children and grandchildren who were murdered and strangled in their own home." And they added: “The only thing that remains is fight to hold those responsible for strengthening Hamas accountable .”

Another of the complainants is Ditza Heiman, 84, who was released by Hamas after being held captive for 54 days. The woman revealed that the terrorist who held her hostage “I worked as a teacher in a UNRWA school". And he added that the agency “knew that it was hiring terrorists and that its funds and facilities were being used for violence.” Likewise, he described as “evil and tragic” the fact that the UN organization is dedicated to radicalizing a generation of children in Gaza.

The accusations against UNRWA

According to some of the allegations in the complaint, UNRWA facilitated the construction of Hamas command centers, attack tunnels and underground bunkers beneath the agency's headquarters, schools, clinics and agency offices .

In addition, UNRWA allowed the establishment of weapons storage and deployment centers at its headquarters, schools, medical clinics, offices, warehouses and other facilities.

The agency, the complaint continues, also helped install rocket launch pads and firing points for terrorists in or near UNRWA schools, clinics and offices, in a clear violation of international humanitarian law.

The lawsuit further notes that UNRWA continues to provide substantial aid to Hamas despite objections made within the UN itself.