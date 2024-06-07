UN adds Israel to the list of countries that violate the rights of children

The Israeli government described the organization's decision as "shameful" and "delusional."

The United Nations (U.N.) added Israel to the "blacklist" of countries that violate the rights of children due to the counteroffensive actions carried out by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) against Hamas in Gaza.

The news was confirmed by the Israeli U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan, who described the decision by Secretary General Antonio Guterres as "shameful":

I received the official notification about the Secretary-General's decision to put the IDF on the "blacklist" of countries and organizations that harm children. This is simply outrageous and wrong because Hamas has been using children for terrorism and uses schools and hospitals… pic.twitter.com/o1civfJFAk — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) June 7, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also reacted to the U.N.'s "delusional" determination:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "Today the UN added itself to the black list of history when it joined those who support the Hamas murderers. The IDF is the most moral army in the world; no delusional UN decision will change that." — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 7, 2024

Other countries such as Burma, Afghanistan or Somalia, as well as terrorist organizations such as the Islamic State and Boko Haram, are on the aforementioned "blacklist," according to EFE.