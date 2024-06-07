World

UN adds Israel to the list of countries that violate the rights of children

The Israeli government described the organization's decision as "shameful" and "delusional."

El secretario general de las Naciones Unidas Antonio Guterres habla durante una conferencia de prensa en Nueva York.
UN Secretary General António Guterres / Cordon Press
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
June 7, 2024
The United Nations (U.N.) added Israel to the "blacklist" of countries that violate the rights of children due to the counteroffensive actions carried out by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) against Hamas in Gaza.

The news was confirmed by the Israeli U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan, who described the decision by Secretary General Antonio Guterres as "shameful":

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also reacted to the U.N.'s "delusional" determination:

Other countries such as Burma, Afghanistan or Somalia, as well as terrorist organizations such as the Islamic State and Boko Haram, are on the aforementioned "blacklist," according to EFE.

