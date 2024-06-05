World

Ukraine used U.S. weapons to attack Russia after Biden's approval

A Ukrainian parliamentarian reported that the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System was used to neutralize missile launchers in the Belgorod region.

Los sistemas de cohetes de artillería de alta movilidad (HIMARS)
(Gints Ivuskans / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
June 5, 2024
1 minute read

A Ukrainian parliamentarian reported that his country began using American weapons to carry out attacks on Russian territory. A strategy that military analysts consider crucial to counter Moscow's offensives on the border.

Yehor Chernev, Deputy Chairman of the National Security, Defense and Intelligence Committee of the Ukrainian Parliament, revealed this Tuesday that his country used the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to destroy Russian missile launchers in the Belgorod region, located approximately 20 miles inside Russian territory.

The HIMARS, an American-made system, is capable of launching long-range rockets from mobile ground platforms, surpassing the range of non-Western weaponry in Ukraine's possession.

This announcement comes just a few days after the Biden administration lifted with some limitations the restriction that prevented Ukraine from carrying out attacks on Russian territory using weapons provided by the United States.

Ukrainian military strategy

According to military analysts, this new Ukrainian ability to attack within Russia could slow Moscow's offensive movements along the border. Mykhailo Samus, a military expert in Kiev, stressed the importance of using the new American weapons to "hit the Russian troops at the stage of formation, which reduces the probability of preparing new offensives" on the border.

Samus explained that Ukraine's strategy should focus on dismantling Russian offensive capabilities before they can materialize in cross-border attacks. However, Samus warns that the exact use of these weapons is being kept secret due to the nature of war.

Russia's warnings to the West

Russia has issued several warnings to Ukraine's Western allies about the possible consequences of allowing these attacks. "We would like to warn U.S. officials against miscalculations that may have fatal consequences," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei A. Ryabkov recently stated. "For some unclear reasons, they underestimate the seriousness of the response they may get," he added.

Although he did not specify the consequences, President Vladimir Putin issued a threat against small European countries, suggesting that they are "very densely populated."

