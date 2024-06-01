Politics

Trump's campaign manages to raise an impressive $53 million in just 24 hours after the verdict in Manhattan

This is a figure even higher than Joe Biden's total collection during the month of April.

Donald Trump
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
June 1, 2024
The conviction of Donald Trump in Manhattan had repercussions of all kinds: strong reactions, impact on the stock market and even fundraising effects. The former president's campaign received $53 million in the 24 hours following the jury's decision. They later celebrated the news through a statement.

The impressive figure was more than the total collected by Joe Biden's campaign during the month of April, which was $51 million.

"In the 24 hours since Crooked Joe Biden and New York henchmen got their sham trial verdict, the Trump campaign has raised $52.8 million through the online digital fundraising platform. That's more than $2 million per hour!" the Republican's campaign celebrated in a statement.

"With more than one-third of these donors being new to the campaign, it is clear that more and more Americans are seeing through the Biden election interference and joining President Trump in the movement to save our nation," they added.

"The true verdict will be on November 5"

Donald Trump was found guilty of all 34 charges that the Manhattan Prosecutor's Office had brought against him. The jury's decision made him the first president of the United States (sitting or former) to be convicted of a crime.

Just minutes after the jury's decision was known, which found the former president guilty of each and every one of the charges against him, Trump himself broke the silence.

"This was a trial rigged by a conflictive and corrupt judge. The true verdict will be on November 5 by the people, and they know what happened here," he assured, giving rise to many other reactions.

Judge Juan Merchán scheduled the sentencing for July 11 at 10 a.m., just four days before the Republican National Convention (RNC).

