Trump widens his lead over Biden in the polls

The Republican's lead is up to six points according to Harvard Harris, while Morning Consult also projects him to win against the Democrat.

Se avecina la revancha: Biden confirma la nominación presidencial demócrata mientras Trump espera los resultados en Washington
Joe Biden y Donald Trump (AFP)
ISRAEL DURO
May 21, 2024
Donald Trump has once again widened his lead over Joe Biden in the race to the White House in November. The latest polls project an increase in the gap between the two in a hypothetical head-to-head and also factoring in third-party candidates.

Harvard Harris: Trump leads Biden by six points

Last Monday, Harvard Harris published a poll in which Trump is now six points ahead of the current president. At the moment, the former president received 53% support compared to Biden's 47%, while last month the margin was 52-48 in favor of Trump.

If Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is included in the ballots, each of the favorites loses 8 points: Trump maintains the lead with 45% of the vote, followed by Biden, who drops to 40%. The independent is projected 14% of the vote.

Morning Consult: Trump 44-Biden 43

The weekly update on the electoral race by Morning Consult also confirmed that the former president's lead is growing. In this case, after several weeks tied with 43% Trump's one-point lead from the last edition was maintained. At this moment, the Republican is projected 44% of the ballots, against 43% for his opponent.

Bookmakers project Trump to win

According to Polymarket, a well-known bookmaker that offers bets on political results, the distance between both rivals is anywhere from 10 (52%-42%) to 15 (55%-40%) points (at the time this article was published) in favor of the Republican. In addition, among the most notable results is the projected margin of Trump's victory in Florida (84 points), North Carolina (54), Georgia (30), Nevada (24) and Arizona (20).

 

