Trump: "I am the opposite of a threat to democracy"

In an interview with Fox News, the Republican candidate warned that there would be "a breaking point" if he is imprisoned or sentenced to house arrest.

The former president and Republican candidate for the November elections, Donald Trump, assured that he is not a "threat" to democracy, as Joe Biden and his colleagues in the Democratic Party claim.

In his first interview with the Fox News program Fox and Friends since being found guilty of 34 charges related to falsifying documents, Trump responded to his political rivals for constantly attacking him with statements that he considers erroneous and contrary to reality:

Now I’m leading over this guy (Biden)... that can’t put two sentences together, that’s destroying our country. Look, he’s the worst president in the history of this country, and he’s a danger to the country. And you know, they have misinformation – ‘Donald Trump is a threat to democracy’ – it’s just words. He doesn’t even know what it means. But it’s like their slogan, ‘I’m a threat to democracy.’ I’m the opposite. They’re the threat to democracy.

Aside from these statements, Trump gave his opinion on what he thinks it would mean for the country if he were sentenced to prison or house arrest:

I don’t know that the public would stand it, you know? I don’t — I’m not sure the public would stand for it. I think it’d be tough for the public to take. You know, at a certain point, there’s a breaking point.

Trump raises hundreds of millions of dollars for his campaign after being convicted

Since being found guilty of falsifying business records in the Stormy Daniels case, Trump has fundraised an astonishing amount of money for the November elections. In recent days, the Republican candidate's campaign has raised more than $200 million, a third of which comes from small donations.

Additionally, the polls reveal that he has gained greater support from Republican voters. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 35% of GOP voters said that now that Trump was found guilty, they are "more likely" to vote for him.