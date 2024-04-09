Trial opens in Thailand for the son of Spanish actor over the killing of a Colombian surgeon

The process is expected to last until mid-May, with dozens of witnesses scheduled to testify.

(AFP) In a court on the Thai island of Koh Samui, a popular tourist destination, the trial against Spaniard Daniel Sancho, accused of premeditated murder and dismemberment of Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta, whose family requested a "forceful" sentence.

The 29-year-old defendant, son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, pleaded not guilty in a court hearing in November in this bloody case that occurred in early August on the neighboring island of Koh Pha Ngan, known for its full moon parties.

The beginning of the process created a media frenzy, although in the end the reporters were not able to enter the tiny hearing room. The accused's father, known for his roles in various Spanish TV series, was present. Surrounded by reporters, Rodolfo Sancho simply said that his son "is fine" as he made his way through the press.

The prosecution's lawyer, Juan Gonzalo Ospina, said in front of the court that Arrieta's relatives "hope that the Thai law is forceful, that the truth can be told." When leaving for a break, Ospina told journalists that "we have seen Daniel Sancho very calm. In my experience as a criminal lawyer I have not been able to find that he shows remorse."

After recalling that the accused only acknowledged his responsibility in hiding the body, the lawyer indicated that "Daniel does not recognize that he has carried out any type of murder, neither with premeditation nor without premeditation."

He commented that it was "shocking" to see the defendant in handcuffs. "It is a chilling image to see him tied hand and foot with handcuffs."

Danger of capital punishment

Sancho has been in provisional detention in Thailand since August, when police said the young chef had admitted to the murder of the 44-year-old Colombian surgeon.

Under Thai law, a premeditated murder is punishable by the death penalty. However, the Colombian doctor's family has said beforehand that they do not want capital punishment to be applied.

According to the Spanish press, Sancho's defense will allege that the murder was not premeditated, but that he acted in legitimate self-defense. The Spanish chef faces two other charges: hiding Arrieta's body, after dismembering it as he confessed to the police, and destroying the Colombian's passport, something he denies. The defense lawyer, Apichart Srinual, confirmed that Sancho will be present at the hearing, but avoided answering questions from the press.

The prosecutor in the case also did not want to speak to the media before the trial. The trial is due to last until mid-May, with dozens of witnesses scheduled to testify.