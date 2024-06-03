Joe Biden's son is accused of lying when purchasing a revolver and of unlawful possession when he was a substance addict.

This Monday, the trial in Wilmington, Del., begins against Hunter Biden, accused of three felony counts related to the illegal purchase and possession of firearms. The jury, which will be selected today, will examine the evidence presented against Joe Biden's son, who has always maintained his innocence, and will establish whether or not he is guilty.

According to the indictment, led by special prosecutor David Weiss, Hunter Biden committed two crimes by purchasing a firearm. The president's son lied to the seller in order to purchase it and issued a false written statement on ATF Form 4473. The third charge he is accused of is for violating federal law by illegally possessing a Colt Cobra revolver when he was a citizen with addiction problems.

#ÚLTIMAHORA | Hunter Biden llega a la corte de Delaware donde se comenzará a llevar a cabo el juicio en su contra por posesión ilegal de un arma de fuego. pic.twitter.com/Kz5pjj9i7z — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) June 3, 2024

If the court finds him guilty of all three charges, Hunter Biden could face a prison sentence of up to 25 years, in addition to a fine of a maximum of $750,000 and up to three years of supervised release.

However, in these types of crimes, the Department of Justice (DOJ) clarified that actual sentences are usually lower than the maximum penalties. In any case, "a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other legal factors," the indictment reads.

It is foreseeable that Hallie Biden, the widow of Beau Biden and who had a romantic relationship with Hunter Biden, will be called to testify by the investigating judge of the case, Maryellen Noreika, after she allegedly threw away a weapon belonging to the president's son.