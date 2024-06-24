World

There was no 'ecocide' on Easter Island: A study denies the popular theory

The research shows that the collapse of the Rapa Nui civilization was not caused by the overexploitation of resources.

Estatuas abandonadas (moais en lengua Rapa Nui), en la ladera del volcán Rano Raraku en Isla de Pascua, a 3700 km de la costa de Chile
(Martin Bernetti / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
June 24, 2024
2 minutes read

A recent study presents significant findings that reassess the history of Easter Island and questions the widespread belief that the agricultural practices of its ancient inhabitants led to the collapse of their civilization.

The article, published in the journal Science Advances and titled "Island-wide characterization of agricultural production challenges the demographic collapse hypothesis for Rapa Nui," recalls that Rapa Nui (better known as Easter Island) has been frequently cited as an example of how overexploitation of limited resources can result in a demographic disaster.

This was based on the agricultural practice called " slash and burn," in which palm trees were torn down and set on fire to clear land for agriculture and use the wood to construct tools. In addition to this, they used rocks in gardening to improve the quality of the soil.

A challenge to the traditional narrative

The traditional narrative suggests that the islanders of Rapa Nui committed “ecocide” primarily by cutting down palm trees, which were used for construction, fuel, and clearing agricultural land. This practice, known as " slash and burn," involved cutting down palm trees, setting them on fire to clear the land, and using wood to construct tools. Additionally, the island's inhabitants have been criticized for devoting significant effort to the construction and transportation of the enormous moai (stone statues), which allegedly contributed to the catastrophic collapse of their population.

Rock gardening, an agricultural practice that involves the utilization of rocks to improve soil quality, has also been viewed critically within this narrative, suggesting that overexploitation of limited resources led to environmental degradation and population collapse of the island.

However, the new study argues otherwise. The researchers point out that settlers found ways to settle for centuries despite the island's severe boundaries.

Rock gardening actually improved soil productivity, increasing available nutrients and retaining moisture, which was vital to the islanders' subsistence.

"Given the benefits rock gardening has for increasing soil productivity and, thus, plant growth, its practice was a vital part of pre-contact Rapanui subsistence," the article states, highlighting that "nearly half of the Rapanui diet consisted of terrestrial foods," underscoring the importance of rock gardening for the sustainability of the population.

Agricultural impact assessment

To assess the impact of these agricultural practices, the researchers used shortwave infrared (SWIR) satellite imagery and machine learning techniques, concluding that the maximum population supported by rock gardening was significantly lower than previously claimed.

Study estimates indicate that the maximum population was approximately 3,901 people, in contrast to the 17,000 people estimated by previous research. This challenges the notion that the island's population declined dramatically before the arrival of Europeans.

Persistence of the myth

The study's authors acknowledge that the demographic collapse myth remains popular outside academia. The article states, "despite recent archaeological literature debunking ideas about Malthusian population overshoot, the premise that Rapanui society caused its own demise from unsustainable resource use and uncontrolled population increases has been widely popularized."

This study invites reevaluating historical narratives about Rapa Nui, underscoring the need for a more nuanced analysis of agricultural practices and their impact on island demographics. The researchers suggest that a better understanding of the extent and role of the rock gardens is crucial for an accurate assessment of the island's environmental carrying capacity before European contact.

