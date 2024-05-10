World

The Venezuelan Army intercepts a car with Spanish diplomatic plates with 194 kg of drugs

The driver of the vehicle allegedly worked for an official of the Spanish embassy in Caracas and allegedly took advantage of her absence to make "fraudulent use" of the car.

Incautación Drogas
(Cordon Press)
SABRINA MARTIN
May 10, 2024
1 minute read

Venezuelan authorities are investigating the driver of a Spanish embassy official in Caracas after he was intercepted with approximately 200 kilos of drugs inside the employee's vehicle.

According to local reports, the man was in a jeep-type van with diplomatic license plates, planning to travel from Colombia to Caracas, when he was stopped by members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) at a checkpoint in Táchira, in the western part of the country.

The driver, accompanied by another passenger, immediately surrendered to the Venezuelan authorities, raising his arms in surrender. After an inspection of the vehicle, just over 185 kilos of marijuana and almost nine kilos of cocaine, distributed in more than 300 packages, were discovered.

According to Spanish diplomatic sources, the driver was not a direct employee of the Spanish embassy but worked as a private driver for a female employee of the diplomatic legation in the Canary Islands. Officials suspect that the individual took advantage of the absence of the owner of the diplomatic vehicle to make "fraudulent use" of it and transport the drugs, as the theft of the car had already been reported.

"The stolen car is also a private car," add the same sources. "It has a diplomatic plate, as is usual among embassy employees. We are, in all likelihood, dealing with a fraudulent use of this vehicle. The theft of the vehicle was reported to the Spanish and Venezuelan police," Spanish diplomatic sources told Vozpópuli.

Brigadier General Leonardo Quintero, Second Commander and Chief of Staff of the National Anti-Drug Command of the Bolivarian National Guard, shared images on his social media of the seized drug shipment without giving further details of the operation.

Topics:

Recommendation

USS Halsey, buque de la Marina.

Beijing accuses US of breaking international law after it 'drove away' USS Halsey in the South China Sea

La presidenta del Perú Dina Boularte durante un discurso.

Peru: Dina Boluarte's brother arrested for alleged involvement in corruption plot

Protestas contra Tesla en Alemania

Germany: Hundreds of activists try to storm the Tesla factory in Brandenburg

A Ukrainian fighter in a trench on the Bakhmut front.

War in Ukraine: Russia launches offensive against Kharkiv region

El alto representante para Política Exterior de la Unión Europea, Josep Borrell (Cordon Press)

European Union sets a date for the recognition of the Palestinian State: May 21

ONU; Hamas, cifras falsas

Gaza residents accuse U.N. staff of stealing and selling humanitarian aid

Manifestación pro-Palestina en Madrid.

Spain: Universities will break all agreements with Israeli schools if counteroffensives in Gaza do not stop

'You are our hope!': Thousands of Venezuelans accompany María Corina Machado on her impressive tour of Venezuela

El Departamento de Estado (DOS) informó de que, entre octubre de 2022 y septiembre de 2023, se emitieron más de 24 millones de pasaportes en el país, batiendo así el récord en un año fiscal.

What are the most powerful passports in the world?