The United States is the country with the highest increase in billionaires and their assets

A Capgemini report revealed that, in 2023, there was a 7.2% increase in the number of the country’s high net worth individuals.

ALEJANDRO BAñOS
June 7, 2024
Despite the delicate economic situation that the country is going through, with indicators - such as inflation - that are harming the pockets of the vast majority of Americans, the number of billionaires and their level of wealth increased in 2023. The United States was ranked as the country with the largest increase in people who have more than a million dollars in assets to invest.

In the last year, according to Capgemini's 2024 World Wealth Report, the United States’ wealth grew 7.2% and population grew 7.1% with respect to what the consulting firm calls high-income net worth individuals (HNWI).

On a global scale, the global wealth of these HNWIs shot up 4.7% in 2023 compared to 2022, totaling $86.6 trillion. The number of HNWI increased by 5.1% (accounting for 22.8 million people). The authors predict that the upwards trend will continue.

Behind the United States, in terms of wealth growth of HNWIs, were Asia-Pacific (4.2%), Europe (3.9%), the Middle East (2.9%) and Latin America (2.3%). Africa experienced a 1% decline.

On the other hand, there is the population growth of HNWI. Asia-Pacific (4.8%), Europe (4%), Latin America (2.7%) and the Middle East (2.1%) were ranked behind the United States. In Africa, there was a slight decrease of 0.1%.

The French consulting firm evaluates HNWIs according to the investable assets they have, without taking into account consumer goods, collectibles or their property residence. In addition, it separates them into three different categories: Ultra-HNWIs (those who have more than $30 million in assets to invest), mid-level HNWIs (between $5 and $30 million) and HNWIs (between $1 and 5 million).

