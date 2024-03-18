In 2020, Heriberto Carbajal-Flores was accused of carrying a firearm. In the third attempt to dismiss, Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman argued "the noncitizen possession statute violates the Second Amendment."

The Supreme Court ruled that illegal immigrants can possess a firearm and prohibiting them from doing so would be unconstitutional.

Although federal law prohibits illegal immigrants from carrying weapons, the court recently ruled that Heriberto Carbajal-Flores, an illegal immigrant, was wrongly prohibited from possessing a gun. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman - appointed by former President Barack Obama - stated that "the non-citizen possession statute, 18 USC § 922(g)(5), violates the Second Amendment."

The case dates back to 2020

In 2020, Heriberto Carbajal-Flores, an illegal immigrant, was accused of carrying a firearm in Chicago. The defendant's lawyers tried to dismiss the case on two different occasions. However, they have not obtained significant results until now.

In the most recent motion, the lawyers relied on a 2022 Supreme Court ruling that "governments must demonstrate that the regulation is consistent with the Nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation (...) Only if a regulation on firearms is consistent with this Nation's historical tradition may a court conclude that the individual's conduct falls outside the Second Amendment's 'unqualified command.'"

The lawyers argued that the government could not demonstrate that the federal law prohibiting illegal immigrants from carrying weapons is "part of the historical tradition that delimits the outer bounds of the right to keep and bear arms":

Lifetime disarmament of an individual based on alienage or nationality alone does not have roots in the history and tradition of the United States.

They also pointed out other failures. Among them, one appeals court declared that "stripping a man convicted of a nonviolent crime or his gun rights was unconstitutional." After the plea, the judges ruled in favor of Carbajal-Flores: