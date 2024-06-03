Economy

Technical problem affects NY Stock Exchange, shows Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway with a 99% drop

There were almost 4,000 transactions recorded when trading was stopped due to the system failure.

Bolsa de Nueva York
(AFP)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
June 3, 2024
Less than a minute

A technical problem affected the New York Stock Exchange this Monday and caused the class A shares of companies such as Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to appear as if they had dropped 99%.

"The NYSE said in a 10:11 a.m. ET update that it was investigating a technical issue related to the limit up and limit down bands, which are mechanisms to halt stocks for excessive volatility. It is unclear how many stocks are affected by the issue," explained CNBC , which had access to the stock market's update on the situation.

It was learned that the stock exchange suspended transactions related to the affected companies. There were fewer than 4,000 transactions recorded when trading stopped. Meanwhile, trading in class B shares, which fell less than 1% on Monday morning, continued.

Although it is not known exactly how many shares were affected by the problem, the prices of the Bank of Montreal and Chipotle Mexican Grill were also affected.

Topics:

Recommendation

Biden sonríe y levanta el pulgar tras una comparecencia.

Bidenomics: Fast food prices have skyrocketed

Biden, durante un discurso

Bidenomics II, the ultimate disaster?

Comida rápida

"Fast food as a luxury": Biden-era inflation leads the Big Mac to almost double its price

Coche

The average age of vehicles is increasingly older due to high prices

Joe Biden, presidente de los Estados Unidos.

Biden announces student debt forgiveness for another 160,000 borrowers

El Inter de Milán celebra el gol de Marko Arnautovic en la victoria frente al Atlético de Madrid en la ida de los octavos de final de la UEFA Champions League 2024.

The American fund Oaktree takes control of Inter Milan

Las acciones de Trump Media cayeron en picada luego de que la compañía registrara pérdidas de $327,6 millones en el primer trimestre

Trump Media shares plummeted after the company posted a $327.6 million loss in the first quarter

Janet Yellen, secretaria del Tesoro de Estados Unidos

Janet Yellen assures that the US and Europe must respond in a 'strategic and united way' to China's industrial excess capacity

Entrada de los estudios de Pixar, donde 75 personas perdieron en mayo de 2023 su empleo debido a la crisis de Disney.

Pixar announces it will lay off 175 employees