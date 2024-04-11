Society

Taro Akebono, the first non-Japanese sumo grand champion dies

The fighter was a native of Hawaii. He was 54 years old.

Taro Akebono, luchador de sumo estadounidense.
(AFP)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
April 11, 2024
Less than a minute

The first sumo yokozuna (grand champion) in history born outside Japan, Taro Akebono, has died at the age of 54. The wrestler, whose birth name was Chad George Haaheo Rowan, was a native of the island of Oahu (Hawaii).

Japanese news agency Kyodo News reported that Akebono died as a result of heart failure in early April.

Akebono made his professional debut in 1988 at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament and retired in 2001 after the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament. After that, he became a trainer for other wrestlers.

He also tried his hand at other categories and fighting modalities such as kickboxing, mixed martial arts and professional wrestling.

Topics:

Recommendation

Coches.

Vehicle theft reached a record number in 2023

#StayWoke

Progressives vs. progressives: Woke hell in a Massachusetts town

Brian Dorsey, el hombre de Misuri ejecutado por asesinar a su prima y al marido de ésta.

Missouri executes Brian Dorsey for 2006 double murder

Las instalaciones de AstraZeneca para medicamentos biológicos en Södertälje

German court orders AstraZeneca to present data on cases of thrombosis that could be related to its covid-19 vaccine

La hija del presidente estadounidense Ashley Biden habla en el escenario durante la cena de la Campaña de Derechos Humanos 2024

Florida woman who stole Biden's daughter's diary was sentenced to a month in prison and to return the thousands of dollars she earned from its sale

Peter Higgs, ganador del Nobel

Peter Higgs, Nobel Prize winner and creator of the God particle theory, dies

Imagen de archivo de una manifestante durante la March for Life (Marcha por la Vida) en Washington en 2022.

Arizona Supreme Court reinstates 1864 law banning abortion

Captura de pantalla de la comparecencia de los Crumbley ante la juez de Michigan en el que se ve a Jennifer Crumbley leyendo una carta de disculpa tras el tiroteo que protagonizó su hijo en la escuela de Oxford.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Oxford High School shooter, sentenced to 10-15 years in prison

East Palestine (Ohio) accident on February 3, 2023.

Norfolk Southern agrees to pay $600 million to settle lawsuit over East Palestine train derailment