Taro Akebono, the first non-Japanese sumo grand champion dies

The first sumo yokozuna (grand champion) in history born outside Japan, Taro Akebono, has died at the age of 54. The wrestler, whose birth name was Chad George Haaheo Rowan, was a native of the island of Oahu (Hawaii).

Japanese news agency Kyodo News reported that Akebono died as a result of heart failure in early April.

Akebono made his professional debut in 1988 at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament and retired in 2001 after the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament. After that, he became a trainer for other wrestlers.

He also tried his hand at other categories and fighting modalities such as kickboxing, mixed martial arts and professional wrestling.