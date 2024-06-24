Society

Surfing legend Tamayo Perry dies in shark attack in Hawaii

The surfer gained fame for his appearance in several film and TV productions, such as "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Blue Crush" and "Hawaii Five-0."

Tamayo Perry
JUAN PEñA
June 24, 2024
Hawaii is in mourning after the death of famous actor and surfer Tamayo Perry. The 49-year-old pro, who appeared in "Pirates of the Caribbean," was attacked Sunday by a shark while surfing off a smaller island near the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

After suffering the attack near Goat Island, Perry was rushed to the emergency room, according to Honolulu authorities. Emergency services responded to a call from Mālaekahana Beach, on the north side of the island of Oahu. They found Perry with life-threatening shark bite wounds.

According to CBS, authorities posted shark warning signs in the area where the attack occurred. This suggests that when Perry was surfing in that area, there was no warning prior to his attack. Tamayo Perry worked as a lifeguard on the North Shore and began his career with the Hawaii Department of Ocean Safety in July 2016.

Beloved and known to all

Kurt Lager, deputy chief of service for Ocean Safety in Honolulu, offered the media some statements about Perry. "He's well known on the North Shore," Lager said at a news conference. "He's a professional surfer known worldwide. Tamayo's personality was infectious and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more."

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi also had some words following the surfer's passing and described Perry as a "legendary waterman" who was highly respected. He called the death a "tragic loss."

Perry began to carve a niche for himself in professional surfing in the 2000s, when he became a headline athlete on Hawaii's North Shore. A few years later he moved to Hollywood, where he tried his hand at acting. He appeared in "Blue Crush" (2002) as well as in the fourth installment of the Disney saga "Pirates of the Caribbean" (2011). He also had appearances in TV series such as "Hawaii Five-0."

