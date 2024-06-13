Society

Supreme Court rules against lawsuit restricting abortion pill

Judge Brett Kavanaugh found that the organization that filed the lawsuit lacked the standing to bring the case.

Los funcionarios públicos que bloquean usuarios críticos en redes corren el riesgo de ser demandados por violar la Primera Enmienda, dice la Corte Suprema
Corte Suprema en Washington, DC. (AFP).
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
June 13, 2024
Less than a minute

The Supreme Court on Thursday annulled the restrictions imposed by a lower court on access to mifepristone, the pill used in most abortions in the country. The decision, reported by AFP, was a unanimous ruling.

According to the decision, the nine justices, with a conservative majority, affirmed that the doctors and pro-life groups challenging the drug lacked the standing to bring the case.

However, Judge Brett Kavanaugh explained that the organization that sued has legal, moral, ideological and political objections to abortion that it can express to health authorities such as the Food and Drug Administration:

The plaintiffs may present their concerns and objections to the president and FDA in the regulatory process or to Congress and the president in the legislative process ... And they may also express their views about abortion and mifepristone to fellow citizens, including in the political and electoral processes.

As NBC News explained, the decision also maintains the rule that women can get the pill within 10 weeks of gestation instead of seven.

Topics:

Recommendation

Lluvias Florida

South Florida is in a state of emergency after "life-threatening" rains

Soldados estadounidenses del 2º Batallón, 112º Regimiento de Infantería, 56º Equipo de Combate de Brigada Stryker, 28ª División de Infantería de la Guardia Nacional de Pensilvania y sus familias reciben un reconocimiento durante una ceremonia en el Auditorio del Santuario de Zembo en Harrisburg, Pensilvania, el 17 de diciembre de 2023. Los soldados dejarán sus hogares y familias durante aproximadamente un año para desplegarse en el Cuerno de África, apoyando al Mando de África de los Estados Unidos y a las fuerzas asociadas en sus objetivos de seguridad en la región. Durante la ceremonia, el Gobernador Josh Shapiro, el General de División Mark Schindler, el Coronel Christopher Costello y el Teniente Coronel Eric Ponzek compartieron comentarios.

US military deploys new cyber missile technology as part of Aukus alliance

Facultad de Medicina de la UCLA

University of Miami president named next chancellor of UCLA

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey bursts into tears, claims he is 'many millions' in debt

Chiquita Br

Chiquita, the popular banana company, guilty of financing a paramilitary group

Un vehículo de Uber.

California: Court upholds bill that forces Uber to fully employ its workers

Joey Chestnut, el campeón de comer perritos calientes, sujeta una bandeja repleta de perritos.

Joey Chestnut Out of Nathan's Hot Dog Tournament After Signing With Vegan 'Meat' Brand

El Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE) de Estados Unidos muestra a oficiales de ICE

An undercover operation in several cities leads ICE and FBI authorities to capture 8 alleged terrorists linked to ISIS

El entrenador en jefe Joe Mazzulla, de los Boston Celtics, habla durante una presentación ante los medios como parte del fin de semana All-Star de la NBA

The Boston Celtics coach responds to journalists who comment on his skin color, he feels more pride in his Catholicism than in being Black