Super Tuesday LIVE Updates | Trump and Haley go head-to-head in 15 state primaries

Although Democrats will also head to the polls today, all eyes are on the Republican elections. Follow all the action live.

Finally, Super Tuesday has arrived, the most important election day in this primary election cycle.

Although Democrats go to the polls in 17 places (15 states and two territories), all eyes are on the Republicans, with former President Donald Trump and his leading rival Nikki Haley taking center stage.

In total, voters from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia will head to the polls today for the Republican Party.

On Super Tuesday, 874 of the 2,429 delegates are up for grabs, 36% of the total representatives.

Trump, who has 273 delegates after winning nine of the 10 Republican primaries so far, could virtually secure the Republican nomination if he wins the majority of states today.

The magic number to secure the nomination is 1,215 delegates.

Meanwhile, Haley arrives at Super Tuesday with just 43 delegates to her name. This day represents her last big opportunity to change the course of these primary elections, which for the moment have been dominated by Trump.

At the same time, President Joe Biden will also get a look at how his Democratic base rallies behind him, confirming his position as the Democratic candidate despite the insufficient and sterile opposition by some low-profile candidates.