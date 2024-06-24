Study finds "high likelihood" of link between COVID-19 vaccines and deaths in vaccinated people

A ScienceDirect study found that 73.9% of the tested individuals who died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine were "directly due" to the vaccine.

A study conducted by ScienceDirect found that 73.9% of the tested individuals who died after receiving COVID-19 vaccines were "directly due" to the vaccine.

Medical professionals emphasize that, due to the rapid and massive spread of the coronavirus, coupled with the manufacture and production of vaccines in record time, "there is a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccination and death." In other words, the vaccine "significantly contributed" to the deaths.

The rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines, combined with a high number of adverse event reports, have led to concerns about possible mechanisms of injury (...) We found that 73.9% of deaths were directly due to or significantly contributed to by COVID-19 vaccination (...) Our data suggest a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccination and death.

The study examined autopsies

The study examined 325 autopsies and found that the "mean time from vaccination to death was 14.3 days." It determined several possible links and explained that the "biological mechanisms" discovered that may cause the deaths are:

1. The "neurotoxic effects of the Spike protein." Spike is the largest of the four major structural proteins found in coronavirus vaccines.

2. A new clinical syndrome called vaccine-induced immunothrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT). This is associated with the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

3. The mRNA vaccines "are associated with myocarditis or inflammation of the myocardium."

Autopsies should be performed "on all sick people after vaccination"

The autopsies studied were of people from different countries around the world who had been vaccinated with different types of vaccines. Forty-one percent used Pfizer/BioNTech, 37% used Sinovac, followed by AstraZeneca with 13%.

After conducting the study, the authors concluded that "most deaths occurred within a week of the last vaccine administration" and also stated that they advocate that autopsies should be performed "in all diseased individuals that have received one or more COVID-19 vaccines."