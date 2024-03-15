Stabbings, shots and screams: Fight in New York subway ends with a man in critical condition

Authorities are investigating a brutal fight on the New York subway that ended in a shooting. The situation left a 36-year-old man seriously injured and another 32-year-old man arrested. The reasons that led to the brawl are unknown.

However, witnesses explained to the police that the 36-year-old man got on a train that the 32-year-old man was already on and approached him aggressively. A video posted on social media captured the moment in which they begin to fight and a woman stabs the older man.

#ÚLTIMAHORA 🚨IMÁGENES SENSIBLES: emerge un nuevo video del tiroteo en el Metro de Nueva York, específicamente en Brooklyn, donde habría resultado baleado un hombre después de una discusión dentro de uno de los vagones pic.twitter.com/0LBsSmpa2p — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) March 15, 2024

"Authorities say that after he was stabbed, the 36-year-old man asked 'Did you stab me?' He pulled a gun from his jacket and asked again, 'You stabbed me, right?'" ABC7NY explained.

Police said the aggressive man was shot with his own gun when the other man managed to grab it from him and open fire. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

In the videos that went viral on social media, other subway users are also seen walking away from the fight and shouting for the driver to open the doors.