South Florida is in a state of emergency after "life-threatening" rains

“Stay off the roads! Seek higher ground until flood waters recede,” the National Weather Service warned.

This Wednesday, heavy rain in South Florida triggered a flash flood emergency, an extremely rare weather situation that poses a serious threat to life and can cause catastrophic damage.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued multiple “life-threatening ” flash flood warnings across the region, including parts of Broward, Miami-Dade, Collier and Hendry counties, where warnings remain in effect through Thursday morning.

"When we go to an emergency, we have people getting rescued from vehicles and particularly dangerous and life-threatening situations," explained Luke Culver, NWS Miami meteorologist.

A tropical rainstorm has delivered 17 inches of rain in the last 24 hours across South Florida, prompting a flash flood emergency near Miami and the closure of I-95. pic.twitter.com/k8q43xxQr2 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) June 12, 2024

The National Weather Service reported that accumulated rainfall reached nearly 12 inches in some areas, and Fort Lauderdale, where up to 8.5 inches of rain had already fallen, was expected to receive an additional 3-5 inches overnight.

🚨 #BREAKING : A Life threatening flash flood emergency has been declared due to catastrophic flooding multiple water resources are underway 📌 #Miami | #Florida The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for significant to catastrophic flooding in… pic.twitter.com/DS2NwM9Lwa — RAWSALERTS (@rawsalerts) June 12, 2024

Bad weather forced the closure of Interstate 95 and resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations and delays at two of the region's major airports. At least 320 canceled flights were reported in and out of Miami International Airport, and more than 280 were canceled in and out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Another 560 flights were delayed.

Images shared on social media showed parking lots and neighborhood streets completely flooded by excess water.

Given the seriousness of the situation, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Broward, Collier, Lee, Miami-Dade and Sarasota on Wednesday night due to heavy rains.

I have declared a state of emergency for Broward, Collier, Lee, Miami-Dade, and Sarasota counties due to major flooding from Invest 90L. DEM Director Kevin Guthrie and the @FLSERT team will be on-site to coordinate the state response. Find the EO here: https://t.co/wSziAq4OWz — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 12, 2024

Shortly after, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also declared a local state of emergency.

“I just declared a local state of emergency, effective immediately, in response to the inclement weather in South Florida. As our departments work to keep residents and businesses safe, this is a necessary step to protect the health, safety, and welfare of our entire community,” she explained.