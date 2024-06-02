World

South Africa: ANC loses absolute majority for first time in 30 years

The party once led by Nelson Mandela won the general election, although it lost more than 17 points compared to the last vote.

June 2, 2024
The African National Congress (ANC) lost its absolute majority for the first time 30 years, since Nelson Mandela became president of South Africa in 1994. Despite winning the general election with 40.17% of the votes, the political party led by President Cyril Ramaphosa loses power and will have to seek the support of other parties to continue governing.

South Africans have shifted away from the ANC due to its mismanagement in both the public and private spheres. The political party lost more than 17 points, around 4 million votes, compared to the previous election.

After the ANC, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and its presidential candidate John Steenhuisen obtained 21.81% of the votes, a slightly higher result than the party achieved in 2019.

The far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) suffered a significant setback in this Wednesday's elections, losing up to 19 points compared to its 2019 result and falling to the fourth place in total votes.

Third place was achieved by the party led by former President Jacob Zuma, Spear of the Nation, which obtained the support of 14.59% of voters.

