World

Simon Harris named new prime minister of Ireland

His predecessor, Leo Varadkar, resigned in mid-March. He becomes the youngest head of government in the country's history.

Simon Harris, primer ministro de Irlanda.
(Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
April 9, 2024
1 minute read

The Assembly of Ireland appointed Fine Gael party leader Simon Harris as its new prime minister ("taoiseach"), following the resignation of Leo Varadkar in March. At 37 years old, he becomes the youngest head of government in the history of the country.

"I want to bring new ideas, a new energy, and a new empathy to public life. ... Now is an opportune time to build a new social contract – one which renews our promise as a Republic. To create equality of opportunity. To support those who need the state the most. To protect our hard-earned economic success. To use its benefits to deliver tangible outcomes to society," Harris said as soon as he was named prime minister, in statements reported by AFP.

In this way, Fine Gael retains control in its coalition government with Fianna Fáil and the Green Party. The alliance was necessary to prevent the nationalist party Sinn Féin from assuming the leadership of the Republic of Ireland.

Harris will have just under a year at most before Ireland is set to head to the polls on March 22, 2025.

On March 20, Varadkar resigned as Irish prime minister. His resignation came after the Irish went to the polls en masse on March 8 to reject in a referendum two proposals that sought to redefine the concepts of traditional family and marriage.

Topics:

Recommendation

Elon Musk, antisemitismo, ADL

The war between Elon Musk and the Brazilian justice system continues: The businessman claims that X employees have been threatened with arrest

Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu confirms that Israel will enter Rafah to neutralize the rest of Hamas: 'It will happen, there is a date'

El general retirado del ejército venezolano Clíver Alcalá habla durante una conferencia de prensa

Former Venezuelan general Clíver Alcalá Cordones sentenced to 21 years in prison in the U.S. for providing weapons to FARC

Javier Milei y Elon Musk

Javier Milei to formally meet with Elon Musk at Tesla headquarters

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Expectations for the Japanese prime minister's first visit to the United States in 9 years

Los secretarios de Defensa de Reino Unido y Estados Unidos y el primer ministro de Defensa de Australia, durante una reunión.

US, UK and Australia consider adding Japan to AUKUS in the face of China's military advancement

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends a press conference at US Ambassador’s residence in Beijing on April 8, 2024. (Photo by Pedro Pardo / AFP)

Yellen assures US 'will not accept' the global market being flooded with Chinese products sold below cost

El Vaticano |

Vatican says 'sex change' surgery, surrogacy and gender ideology are threats to human dignity

Un agente de policía vigila una investigación policial.

Honor-based offenses have soared 193% in England since 2016