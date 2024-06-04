Society

Shohei Ohtani's translator pleads guilty to stealing nearly $17 million from baseball star

According to the DOJ, Ippei Mizuhara used the money to pay off his gambling debts.

Shohei Ohtani en las prácticas de la MLB | AFP
Shohei Ohtani en las prácticas de la MLB | AFP
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
June 4, 2024
1 minute read

Ippei Mizuhara, a 39-year-old translator, pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges for illegally transferring nearly $17 million from Shohei Ohtani’s bank account without the MLB player's knowledge or permission. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Mizuhara used the money to pay off his gambling debts.

The prosecution explained, in statements collected by AFP, that Mizuhara pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of filing a false tax return. The law stipulates penalties of up to 30 years in prison for the first of these charges and up to three years for the second. District Judge John Holcomb plans to hand down the sentence on October 24.

"Ippei Mizuhara, 39, of Newport Beach, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of bank fraud, which carries a statutory maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison, and one count of submitting a false tax return, which carries a sentence of up to three years in federal prison," the Justice Department announced last month.

"The extent of this defendant’s deception and theft is massive. He took advantage of his position of trust to take advantage of Mr. Ohtani and fuel a dangerous gambling habit. My office is committed to vindicating victims throughout our community and ensuring that wrongdoers face justice,” explained U.S. Attorney Martín Estrada.

According to his plea agreement, Mizuhara was Ohtani's translator and manager. As part of his job, Mizuhara regularly interacted with Ohtani's non-Japanese-speaking sports agents and financial advisors on behalf of Ohtani, who does not speak English.

Topics:

Recommendation

Mapa proporcionado por el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional con las temperaturas máximas que podría alcanzar el

The first heat wave of the season puts 25 million inhabitants in the Southwest on alert

Captura de pantalla de la página web de The Epoch Times.

CFO of The Epoch Times indicted for alleged participation in $67 million money laundering scheme

The entrance to the Louisiana State Penitentiary - The placard says "Louisiana State Penitentiary" and "Warden Burl Cain"

Louisiana Legislature approves surgical castration for child sex offenders

Kanye West

Kanye West sued for alleged sexual abuse, breach of contract and wrongful termination

Chicago

A Chicago Democratic councilwoman decided to stop sharing crime alerts to avoid creating a bad "perception"

Incendio en complejo residencial en construcción en Redwood City

California: Massive fire destroys affordable housing project in Redwood City

California: Self-identified female inmate transferred to men's prison after being accused of rape

Captura de pantalla de un vídeo ofrecido por Fox que muestra la detención del migrante venezolano que disparó contra dos agentes de la Policía de Nueva York el domingo, 2 de junio de 2024.

NYPD arrest a Venezuelan migrant who shot two police officers in New York

Un grupo de migrantes busca una abertura en la barrera de alambre concertina | Cordon Press

Biden administration will offer 'mass amnesty' to illegal immigrants