Society

Several people were shot at a splash pad by a shooter already 'contained' in Rochester Hill, Michigan

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard reported that the alleged perpetrator is surrounded in a home near the shooting.

Varias personas fueron baleadas por un tirador ya “contenido” en un parque acuático de Rochester Hill, Michigan
(Captura LiveNOW from FOX)
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
June 16, 2024
1 minute read

Between nine and ten people were shot at in a water play area in Rochester Hill, Michigan, around 5:00 p.m. local time by a shooter who is now “contained,” according to authorities.

Specifically, the shooting occurred at the Brookland Plaza splash pad, 1585 E. Auburn Road, according to the Rochester Police Department and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard reported that the alleged shooter is surrounded in a house near the shooting, exactly half a mile from the site. He said negotiators and a SWAT team are already outside the house, and it is not yet known if the perpetrator has further access to weapons.

According to the sheriff's account, the gunman drove to the playground, exited a vehicle and opened fire with a Glock 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol.

He then reloaded the weapon, fired it, and reloaded a second time.

Bouchard later reported that investigators recovered the pistol and three empty magazines, which could suggest that as many as 28 shots were fired, absent a complete official analysis.

At the moment, no fatalities have been reported.

Likewise, Bouchard reported that among the injured were minors, including an eight-year-old boy, the youngest victim of the attack.

This is a developing story.

Topics:

Recommendation

Un juez ordena la liquidación de los bienes de Alex Jones para retribuir a las familias de Sandy Hook, pero mantiene por fuera a Infowars

Judge orders liquidation of Alex Jones' assets to pay back Sandy Hook families, but stays out of Infowars

Reacciones al veredicto de Hunter: los conservadores denuncian que es una “distracción” para proteger a Biden y que el caso no justifica la persecución contra Trump

Hunter Biden agrees to drop lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani

Imagen de archivo de banderas de Estados Unidos.

Happy Flag Day!

Imagen de recurso de una escuela llena de jóvenes.

Massachusetts: 23 sets of twins graduate from the same school in the same year

Lluvias e inundaciones en Florida

More rain arrives in South Florida after this week's flooding

El Tren de Aragua ya está en Estados Unidos

Tren de Aragua linked to more than 100 criminal cases in the US

Alejandro Mayorkas

Biden Administration protects more than 860,000 foreign nationals with temporary permits

Commander acompañando a Joe Biden mientras éste trabaja en el Despacho Oval en

Joe Biden was present during several of his dog Commander attacks on Secret Service agents

Alleged jihadist detained with arsenal of weapons in NYC held without bail