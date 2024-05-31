Politics

Senator Joe Manchin leaves the Democratic Party and registers as an independent

The legislator accused both parties of "partisan extremism" and assured that he would continue "fighting for the sensible majority of the United States."

Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA / Cordon Press
(Cordon Press)
SANTIAGO OSPITAL
May 31, 2024
1 minute read

After months of speculation, Senator Joe Manchin left the Democratic Party and registered as an independent.

The senator from West Virginia, a frequent critic of his fellow party members until recently, had previously announced that he was considering leaving the party.

At one point, it seemed likely that he would run as a candidate in the Democratic elections and later as an independent. When he announced that he would not run for Senate, it sparked speculation that he might run for governor on Congress, despite his earlier statements.

"Throughout my days in elected office, I have always been proud of my commitment to common sense, bipartisanship and my desire to bring people together," said the senator in a statement reported by Metro News. "I have never seen America through a partisan lens."

Manchin explained that since he was voted into the Senate 14 years ago, he has witnessed how the Democratic and Republican Parties "leave West Virginia and our country behind," following a path of "partisan extremism."

"To stay true to myself and remain committed to put country before party, I have decided to register as an independent with no party affiliation and continue to fight for America’s sensible majority," he added.

Topics:

Recommendation

El Senado da marcha atrás a la regla de Biden que busca regular en los estados las emisiones de los automóviles

Biden campaign reacts to ruling: "Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for President"

Otro revés para Trump: debe pagarle $380 mil en honorarios legales a la empresa que demandó por el expediente Steele

Campaign donations pouring in and stocks plummeting: the other effects of Trump's conviction

Reacciones Trump

Anger, outrage and surprise: top reactions to the verdict against Trump in Manhattan

Trump trial

Donald Trump found guilty of all charges in Stormy Daniels case

La defensa del senador Bob Menéndez culpó a su esposa de los sobornos en los alegatos iniciales

Bob Menendez gets enough signatures to run as an independent candidate while he is on trial

Antonio Guterres, secretario general de la ONU, y Tedros

Louisiana rejects control by WHO, UN and World Economic Forum

From hate to love: this is how the alliance is being cooked that could make Musk an advisor to Trump, if he returns to the White House

El cantante John Legend asiste a la fiesta de los Oscar de Vanity Fair en el Centro Wallis Annenberg para las Artes Escénicas en Beverly Hills, California

John Legend suggests that Trump's support from Black voters is because of his 'appealing masculinity' and 'disinformation' about the economy'

JD Vance

Senator JD Vance calls for a criminal investigation into Judge Merchan for 'possible conspiracy'