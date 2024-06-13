San Francisco declares itself a trans sanctuary

It is the first major city to do so, this move comes in response to laws that prohibit hormonal or surgical 'sex change' treatments for minors.

San Francisco became one of the first cities - the first of the major cities - to declare itself a "sanctuary for transgender and gender non-conforming people." This was unanimously approved by the town's Board of Supervisors last Tuesday.

In the resolution, it is stated that those people who "identify as transsexual, gender non-conforming, intersex and two-spirit can request health care for transition. It also mentions the providers of these services to whom it guarantees their safety.

Response to laws that prohibit trans procedures in minors

In statements reported by Fox, the director of the San Francisco Office of Transgender Initiatives, Honey Mahogany, justified her decision because "we have seen an influx of refugees, not just from other countries, but from other states who are seeking care and seeking sanctuary."

The resolution itself explains that its approval is a response to the fact that about half of the bills presented this year specifically address transgender youth and their families. As a result, the attorneys general of Tennessee, Missouri, Indiana and Texas wrote reports demanding access to medical records for investigations. According to supervisor Rafael Mandelman, speaking to the San Francisco Chronicle :

“A majority of these laws specifically target transgender people, including youth. As other cities and states turn up the hate, places like San Francisco need to turn up the love. With this resolution, we are reaffirming that our City has been and will continue to be a sanctuary and a beacon for our transgender and gender non-conforming siblings."