Robert Fico, Slovak Prime Minister, leaves hospital and will continue his recovery at home

The president was shot in May and had to undergo two operations.

(AFP / Voz Media) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was victim of an assassination attempt in mid-May, was discharged from the hospital and will continue his treatment at home, the Minister of the Interior, Matus Sutaj Estok, announced on Friday.

Fico was seriously injured after he was shot several times while greeting a group of supporters following a government meeting in Handlova, a town in central Slovakia. The 59-year-old prime minister underwent two operations at the hospital in Banska Bystrica, a city in the middle of the country. He spent several days there.

The hospital said late Thursday that Fico had been transferred to the capital, Bratislava, but did not give further details. "Yesterday we transferred the prime minister to his house," the Interior Minister told the press on Friday. In its latest report, the hospital indicated that the prime minister's health was improving and his "rehabilitation process was progressing very satisfactorily.”

The suspect in the attack, identified by Slovak media as Juraj Cintula, a 71-year-old poet, was charged with attempted premeditated murder and remanded in custody. According to a legal document consulted by AFP, the suspect claimed that he had shot Fico over disagreements with the government's policy with Ukraine.

The defendant expressed his disagreement with the government's decision to abolish the special prosecutor's office and stop sending military aid to Ukraine, as well as the alleged persecution of the media.