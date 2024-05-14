A recent Marist Poll showed Kennedy would get 15% support among registered voters in Texas, compared to 48% for former President Donald Trump and 36% for President Biden.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delivered 245,572 signatures to the Texas secretary of state. This is twice as many as required to appear on the ballots in Texas. Kennedy was accompanied by his running mate Nicole Shanahan.

Today, Nicole and I turned in 245,572 signatures — twice as many as are required — to gain ballot access in Texas. Thank you Lone Star State. #KennedyShanahan24 🙏 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sheMdeVsVd — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 13, 2024

His campaign team assured that the intention is for Kennedy to be "the first independent presidential candidate to make the Texas ballot in more than two decades since Pat Buchanan’s presidential run in 2000. The signature requirement then was just over 56,000, now it’s 113,151."

The Kennedy campaign has launched a robust ballot access plan to ensure the Kennedy-Shanahan ticket is on the ballot in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

A recent Marist Poll projected that Kennedy would get 15% support among registered voters in Texas, compared to 48% for former President Donald Trump and 36% for President Biden.

In that sense, his campaign maintained that "has collected the signatures needed for ballot access in 14 states, totaling 187 electoral votes, 35% of the 538 total electoral votes nationwide."