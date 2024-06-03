Politics

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) announces she has pancreatic cancer

The politician has held a seat in the House of Representatives since 1995 representing Houston's 18th District.

La representante estadounidense Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) llega a la cena de la Asociación de Corresponsales de la Casa Blanca en el Washington Hilton en Washington, DC, 29 de abril de 2023.
(Stefani Reynolds / AFP)
June 3, 2024
Sheila Jackson Lee, Democratic representative from Texas, announced Sunday that she has pancreatic cancer. The politician has held a seat in the House since 1995 representing Houston's 18th District. She reported her illness on X.

She assured that doctors had already begun treatment and that, she would surely have to be absent from Congress for several days. In spite of that, she affirmed, her office "will continue to deliver the vital constituent services":

According to Lee, "the road ahead will not be easy." However, she explained, she trusts that "God will strengthen me" and that "doctors have developed the best possible plan to target my specific desease":

My doctors have confirmed my diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. I am currently undergoing treatment to battle this disease that impacts tens of thousands of Americans every year. I am confident that my doctors have developed the best possible plan to target my specific disease. The road ahead will not be easy, but I stand in fith that God will strenghthen me.

Sheila Jackson Lee faces cancer for the second time

It is not the first time that Sheila Jackson Lee has faced cancer. The Texas Tribune recalls that she suffered from the disease in 2011, although, on that occasion, it was breast cancer. She managed to recover a year later, as she announced in statements reported by Politico:

Like so many women, I experienced surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and other effects including loss of hair,. Now, I am cancer free. I recently finished my last course of treatment. What a great feeling! I look forward to having many more years to enjoy my family, friends and to serve our community and nation. I now intend to be an even more vigorous advocate and supporter for cancer research and improved care.

