Society

Rebecca Grossman, sentenced to 15 years in prison after fatally running over two minors and fleeing

The celebrity was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder, among other crimes. The Prosecutor's Office requested the maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

ALEJANDRO BAñOS
June 11, 2024
Less than a minute

Justice sentenced celebrity Rebecca Grossman to 15 years in prison for running over and killing two minors with her vehicle four years ago and subsequently fleeing. The Prosecutor's Office requested a sentence of between 34 years and life imprisonment.

This conviction comes after she was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and other crimes related to failure to provide assistance.

The event occurred on September 29, 2020 in Westlake Village (California), a town near Los Angeles. Grossman was traveling at high speed and under the influence of medication and alcohol - according to the Prosecutor's Office - when she fatally ran over Mark Iskander, 11 years old, and his brother Jacob, 8 years old. The victims were walking with their mother, Nancy Iskander, and their 5-year-old little brother, who did not suffer any injuries and witnessed the accident.

Instead of stopping the vehicle and helping to rescue the victims, Grossman fled.

The Justice Department rejected the Prosecutor's request for conviction, alleging that Grossman did not have a criminal record.

Topics:

Recommendation

Fachada de una tienda Walmart y botón de pánico.

New York: Bill passed that would require large retail companies to install panic buttons in stores due to crime crisis

Mapa meteorológico de Estados Unidos con la ola de calor y las fuertes tormentas que afectarán al país entre el 10 y el 16 de junio

Heat wave continues in Arizona and Nevada as Florida prepares for strong storms

Several injured in a fire in downtown Miami

Migrantes cruzan la frontera |

Most Hispanics would support a national program to deport illegal aliens

Captura de pantalla de un video de News 4 San Antonio que muestra el momento en que un toro se escapa de un rodeo en Oregón.

Video: a bull escapes from a rodeo and injures four people in Oregon

Agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza de Estados Unidos. Imagen de archivo.

The Border Patrol orders its agents to release illegal migrants who come from eastern countries

Oficiales de la policía de Nueva York con equipo antidisturbios irrumpen en un edificio de la Universidad de Columbia

NYPD carries out operation against 'motochoros,' seizes 40 mopeds

Thomas Bach, Presidente del Comité Olímpico Internacional (COI), habla durante la conferencia de prensa conjunta entre el COI y el Comité Organizador de Tokio de los Juegos Olímpicos y Paralímpicos (Tokio 2020) en Tokio, Japón, 16 de noviembre de 2020.

Olympic Committee publishes its guide to covering the Paris games with a queer perspective

La Policía

"You break it, you pay for it": Ohio Republicans push a law to make vandals pay for destruction at demonstrations