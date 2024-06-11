Rebecca Grossman, sentenced to 15 years in prison after fatally running over two minors and fleeing

The celebrity was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder, among other crimes. The Prosecutor's Office requested the maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Justice sentenced celebrity Rebecca Grossman to 15 years in prison for running over and killing two minors with her vehicle four years ago and subsequently fleeing. The Prosecutor's Office requested a sentence of between 34 years and life imprisonment.

This conviction comes after she was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and other crimes related to failure to provide assistance.

The event occurred on September 29, 2020 in Westlake Village (California), a town near Los Angeles. Grossman was traveling at high speed and under the influence of medication and alcohol - according to the Prosecutor's Office - when she fatally ran over Mark Iskander, 11 years old, and his brother Jacob, 8 years old. The victims were walking with their mother, Nancy Iskander, and their 5-year-old little brother, who did not suffer any injuries and witnessed the accident.

Instead of stopping the vehicle and helping to rescue the victims, Grossman fled.

The Justice Department rejected the Prosecutor's request for conviction, alleging that Grossman did not have a criminal record.